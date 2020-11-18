1/1
Amelia D. Martin
Amelia D. Martin

El Paso - Amelia D. Martin passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 93 after a short battle with dementia. She was born February 19, 1927 in El Paso, TX. Amelia is preceded in death by her loving husband Lucian "Luke" and her son Louie. She and Luke were married over 55 years. Amelia is survived by her beloved children Robert, Noemi, Rita and Eric; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.

Amelia was a homemaker as well as an avid bowler. She enjoyed weekend trips to the lake to go fishing with Luke. Amelia was a huge animal lover. She was also a member of the female Shriners Organization El Minya of El Paso, TX.

Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I will miss you. Until we meet again.

Visitation/viewing will be from 1:00pm to 4:00pm on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Chapel Service will begin at 2:00pm on Monday, November 30, 2020 Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Due to COVID-19 there will be no graveside services. In leu of flowers, please donate to the El Paso Humane Society. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 30, 2020.
