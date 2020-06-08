Amelia Germany Magdaleno
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Amelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amelia Germany Magdaleno

El Paso - AMELIA GERMANY MAGDALENO entered into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 85. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Braulio Magdaleno, her loving son Gilbert Magdaleno and her beloved son-in-law Mark Bryan. She is survived by her loving children; Josefina Font, Lourdes Magdaleno, Arturo Magdaleno, Angelina Bryan, her loving daughters-in-law; Yolanda and Leticia Magdaleno, her loving 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, with Scripture Service at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net https://www.facebook.com/sunsetfuneralhome/






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved