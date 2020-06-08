Amelia Germany Magdaleno
El Paso - AMELIA GERMANY MAGDALENO entered into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 85. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Braulio Magdaleno, her loving son Gilbert Magdaleno and her beloved son-in-law Mark Bryan. She is survived by her loving children; Josefina Font, Lourdes Magdaleno, Arturo Magdaleno, Angelina Bryan, her loving daughters-in-law; Yolanda and Leticia Magdaleno, her loving 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, with Scripture Service at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net https://www.facebook.com/sunsetfuneralhome/
El Paso - AMELIA GERMANY MAGDALENO entered into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 85. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Braulio Magdaleno, her loving son Gilbert Magdaleno and her beloved son-in-law Mark Bryan. She is survived by her loving children; Josefina Font, Lourdes Magdaleno, Arturo Magdaleno, Angelina Bryan, her loving daughters-in-law; Yolanda and Leticia Magdaleno, her loving 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, with Scripture Service at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net https://www.facebook.com/sunsetfuneralhome/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.