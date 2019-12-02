|
|
Amelia M. Solis
El Paso - Amelia M. Solis, entered the gates of her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the age of 86. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and Grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Hermina Montoya. She leaves behind her beloved husband Luis Solis Jr., her family and will be missed dearly.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 04, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00am on Thursday, December 05, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 10000 Pheasant. Committal Service to follow at 11:00am on Thursday, December 05, 2019 at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 8700 Dyer St. All services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019