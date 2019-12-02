Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Resources
More Obituaries for Amelia Solis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amelia M. Solis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amelia M. Solis Obituary
Amelia M. Solis

El Paso - Amelia M. Solis, entered the gates of her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the age of 86. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and Grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Hermina Montoya. She leaves behind her beloved husband Luis Solis Jr., her family and will be missed dearly.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 04, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00am on Thursday, December 05, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 10000 Pheasant. Committal Service to follow at 11:00am on Thursday, December 05, 2019 at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 8700 Dyer St. All services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
Download Now