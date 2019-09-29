|
|
Amelia S. Rojas
El Paso - Amelia S. Rojas, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother, was born December 6, 1909 in Clifton, AZ. She passed away September 22, 2019 at the blessed age of 109. Amelia was raised in El Paso, TX, where she met her soulmate and love of her life, Juan E. Rojas. They had seven children together. Amelia was preceded in death by her daughter, Isela Garcia; son, Juan; daughter, Magdalena; and daughter, Amelia. She is survived by her loving husband of 91 years, Juan E. Rojas or "Valis" as she called him; sons, George Rojas, Hector Rojas; and daughter, Veronica R. Ybarra; 18 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 17 great-great grandchildren who all adored her. Amelia loved fishing, tending to her rose garden, going to the casino and horse tracks, dancing and spending time with her family. She had a magnificent sense of humor. You never knew what was coming. She also had a beautiful relationship with her son-in-law, David Ybarra. He meant the world to her. She will be dearly missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA-Ellis County, 2570 FM Rd 878, Waxahachie, TX 75165.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 29, 2019