|
|
Ana Alire Castillo
El Paso - Ana Alire Castillo, 91, of El Paso, Texas passed away on March 25, 2020, peacefully in her sleep.
Ana A Castillo was born in El Paso to Gildardo and Ana Licon Alire on April 29, 1928. She was married to Jose Luna Castillo for 45 years. She worked as a Dietician for R. E. Thomason Hospital for 25 years of service.
This amazing woman was born right before the Great Depression, and like most from her generation made sacrifices to help support and raise her siblings. When she began her own family, she became a strong matriarch and was the bond that kept her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren together.
She taught all of her family to be strong members of the community and pushed them to pursue their dreams. Her feisty personality and outspokenness brought life to her family. She set the family traditions and showed affection with bites on the cheeks and tight, breathtaking squeezes, but she loved with all of her heart. She was bossy, but made it a point to teach life-long lessons.
She was loved by many and we celebrate this strong soul today, who was sharp witted till the end.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gildardo and Ana Alire, brother Ruben Alire and her husband Jose L Castillo.
Ana is survived by sisters Eva Fraga and Jenny LeDay and brother Fernando Vargas; her children Enrique A. Castillo (Carmen G. Castillo), Eva Beltran (Roberto Beltran) and Mary Almanza (Jeffrey Terpenning); grandchildren Rebecca Castillo, Melissa Castillo, Christina C. Serna (Luis Serna), Patricia Montiel (Mike Montiel), Cynthia C Matushita (Casey Matushita), Jose A. Gutierrez, Azalea Pena (Chris Pena), Naomi A. Cardenas (Noe Cardenas), and Ana Mendoza (Luis Peralta); 17 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020