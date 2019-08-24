|
In Loving Memory of
Ana Cecilia Garcia
Happy Birthday Mi Amor.
On this your special day, I have a great pain in my heart. It's the pain of your absence but we have all the memories the moments we shared together. Love was what you brought into our lives. The Love and unselfish way you cared for all of us. Mi Amor, how I miss your joyful ways and your everlasting smile that captured my heart. When we are together again, I know that you will brighten the Lord's garden of angels with your beautiful smile.
Love Beto
Happy Birthday Mom!
Love
Nanie,Bonnie,Eddie, Mo,Delia,Amber and Angie
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Happy Birthday in Heaven Mama
Happy Birthday in Heaven Mama. I used to know exactly what would make you Happy on your Birthday (at least I thought I did). Now Mom, what can I do today to make you smile that beautiful smile? How do I make your face light up? What I would give to hear you laugh! May the angels sing a loud and joyful chorus of Happy Birthday for you. May you dance and celebrate the love your children and family have for you, and please Mama, come into my dreams to make a wish and blow out the birthday candles. Happy Birthday Mama!
XOXO,
Bonnie
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019