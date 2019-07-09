|
|
Ana Dennette Cornali
El Paso - Ana Dennette "Deanie Tanner" Cornali passed away on July 8, 2019 at the age of 59. She was surrounded by her loving family when she met our Lord. Deanie was born in Silver City, New Mexico on September 12, 1959. Deanie lost her father Dent Tanner Jr. at a young age but was raised in a nurturing family by her Mother, Lupe Tanner and her uncles, Jesus and Joe Monge.
Deanie grew up in Silver City where she graduated from Silver High School. She received her Bachelors in Education and M. Ed in Special Education from Western New Mexico University.
Deanie originally taught school for many years in Davenport, Iowa, Silver City, New Mexico and in El Paso, Texas at St. Raphael's and then worked as an Office Manager for her husband, Dr. George Cornali. She and her family were members of St. Marks Catholic Church for many years.
Deanie was known for her kindness, smile, and laugh that brightened the spirt of all those around her. She never wavered in her faith of God's will. She is greatly admired for the courageous, dignified, and uncomplaining battle she fought with cancer for 15 months. Her dedication to her family was boundless and this shows in the three wonderful sons that she raised. One of her greatest joys in life were her two grandsons. Although she knew she would have a place in God's glorious heaven, her greatest regret was that she would not be able to share in the experience of her grandsons growing up. Deanie will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Deanie was preceded in death by her father, Dent Tanner Jr., her grandparents Ignacio and Mariana Monge, and her uncles Jesus, Joe, Louie, Al, and Ignacio Jr.
She is survived by her husband Dr. George Cornali and mother Lupe Tanner. Three sons Cameron (wife Lacey), Robert, and Brandon (wife Ana) and two grandsons Graham Taylor and Rowan Thomas Cornali. Siblings Steve Tanner (wife Lulu) and Tessie Tanner and friend of the family Cathy Morales, mother-in-law Jacqueline Cornali, sister-in-laws Debbie Walker (husband Jerry), Michele Jessen (husband John Jessen), brother-in-law, John Cornali (wife Dianne), one niece, three nephews and 3 great nieces.
Visitation will be held Wednesday July 10, 2019 from 5 - 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter, El Paso Texas 79936 Funeral Mass with be held Thursday July 11, 2019 at 9 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church, 11700 Pebble Hills Blvd. El Paso Texas, 79936.
Published in El Paso Times from July 9 to July 11, 2019