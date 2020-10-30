1/1
Ana Maria Navarro
1939 - 2020
Ana Maria Navarro

El Paso - It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart to announce the passing of Ms. Ana Maria Navarro of El Paso, Texas.

Ana passed away unexpectedly at her home on October 25,2020.

She was born January 17,1939 in Mexico City D.F. to Federico Parra and Maria Terrazas. Ana was living in Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico when she met and fell in love with Daniel L. Navarro of El Paso, Texas.

Ana came to El Paso, Texas with her family at a very young age. On April 24, 1970, she became a U.S. Citizen. Ana attended International Business College and received her LVN (Licensed Vocational Nurse) and later had a career at Providence Memorial Hospital-Surgical Unit. She retired in February of 1994. In retirement, Ana enjoyed spending time with loved ones and took pleasure traveling the world with many of her children.

Ana is survived by her eight living children: George, Jaime, Leticia (Lopez), Patricia (Quick), Albert (Patri), David, Gracie and Richard Navarro. She was blessed with 20 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and was anxiously awaiting the arrival of 2 great-great grandchildren. Ana is also survived by loving mother and best friend Yolanda Parra and 11 siblings: Joseph (Terry), Federico (Julie), Lety (Charles), Cristina, Virginia, Michael, Henry (Toni), Edward (Diane), Laura (Mike), Sandra (Jessie), and Steven (Julie).

She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel L. Navarro, her father Federico Parra and her grandson Adam Quick.

Visitation will be at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr., El, Paso, TX 79915 on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 12pm-8pm. Celebration of Life Service will take place at 6pm. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery on Monday, November 2,2020 at 11:00 a.m.

** Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only immediate family will be able to attend services at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery**






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
NOV
1
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
NOV
2
Burial
11:00 AM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
