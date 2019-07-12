Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 N. Zaragosa
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
El Paso - Ana Maria Ochoterena, 94, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, went home to our Lord on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, surrounded by her children. Born in El Paso, Ana Maria was a life-long resident of El Paso/Juarez. She was a member of the Catholic Church, with a great devotion to Holy Mother Mary and her holy Rosary. She had a great love and appreciation for God's small creatures, always making sure her children were blessed with pets at home, instilling the same love on them. She was gifted with a creative spirit, playing the piano, singing, dancing, painting, knitting, and crocheting beautiful garments for her children and grandchildren. Ana Maria was preceded in death by her loving husband Miguel, and survived by her five children, Cristina, Alicia, Miguel Jr., Rosa, and Regina, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Sunday, July 14, from 5:00-9:00 pm, with vigil/rosary at 7:00 pm, at Crestview Funeral Home, 1462 N. Zaragosa. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, July 15, at 10:30 am, at St. Mark Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Services under direction of Hillcrest Funeral Home. (915) 598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on July 12, 2019
