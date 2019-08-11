Services
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 849-8185
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
t St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Church
12200 Vista Del Sol
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Fort Bliss Natl Cemetery
Ana Moriel Obituary
Ana Moriel

El Paso - Ana Moriel - 42 went home to our Lord August 3, 2019. Ana is survived by her wife Susana; her daughters Emma and Victoria; her parents Arturo and Antonia Moriel; brothers Arturo, Eric, Daniel, Jeffrey, Felix, Martin, Aldo; sisters Guadalupe, Sara, Rita; as well as several nieces and nephews. Ana leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories; she will be greatly missed. Viewing will be Sunday August 11 from 4-8 p.m. followed by the Rosary at 6:00 at Perches Funeral home- East. Funeral mass August 12 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Church (12200 Vista Del Sol) followed by burial at Fort Bliss Natl Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 11, 2019
Download Now