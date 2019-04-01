|
|
Anabel L. Castro
El Paso - Anabel L. Castro, age 86, went to join her Lord and Savior, Wednesday evening. She was born in Alpine, Texas on September 23, 1932. A wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Anabel was preceded in death by her two daughters, Belen and Ruth Ann. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Elizabeth Martinez, Oscar Navarro, Henry and Sandra Navarro, Michael and Linda Navarro, Rick and Stacy Navarro, Lorraine and Jerry Root, Belen and David Dominguez, John Joe and Jolin Navarro. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Viewing services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Crestview Funeral Home at 1462 N. Zaragoza from 5pm - 9pm with services at 7pm.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 1, 2019