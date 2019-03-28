Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Christopher's Episcopal Church
300 Riverside Dr.
El Paso, TX
Resources
El Paso - Anatolia L. Vega, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Atanacio P. Vega; son, Atanacio Vega; daughter, Aurelia Vega and brother, Francisco Lopez. Anatolia is survived by her sons, Espiridion, Agustin "Augie", Raymond and Roy Vega; daughters, Dolores Arriaga, Teresa Vega, Esther Gonzales, Guadalupe Ramos and Herminia Navarro; 32 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and several great great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 300 Riverside Dr., El Paso, TX 79915. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915)598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 28, 2019
