Andre R. Beale Sr.
El Paso - Andre R. Beale Sr. entered into the hand of his lord on Thursday, April 30 at the age of 62. He was a loving son, husband, father and will be greatly missed. Andre is preceded in death by his beloved parents father, Oscar Beale and mother, Loraine Johnson. He leaves behind to cherish his memory loving wife Phyllis D. Beale and beloved children, sons; Ricardo and Andre Beale and daughter Deshawna Beale. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 3:00 PM, Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Interment will be at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020