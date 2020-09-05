1/1
Andres Estrada
Andres Estrada

El Paso - Andres Estrada, 91, devoted husband, father, and grandfather passed away September 2, 2020. He was preceded by his loving wife of 61 years, Elisa H. Estrada. He is survived by his two sons, Andres M., (Lourdes), Hector J. (Alma R.) Grandchildren: Andres M. Jr., Lisa M. Montoya, Jacquelyn and Alejandro R. and six great grandchildren. He graduated from Bowie High School, class of 1950. Andres was a U.S Army Corporal Veteran who served in the Korean War. He also worked at Fort Bliss under civil service as a truck driver for over 30 years. Visitation will be Thursday September 17, 2020 from 5-9pm with a rosary at 7pm at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Burial will be September 18 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery for the immediate family due to Covid-19. Pallbearers will be sons, grandsons - Andres M. Estrada Jr., Alejandro R. Estrada, and godsons -Isaac M. Perez, Ricardo Ponce.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 5 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home Central,
SEP
18
Service
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
