Andres P. Lopez
Andres P. Lopez

El Paso - Andres P. Lopez, 75, passed away November 17, 2020. He was born to his loving parents Alfredo & Catalina Lopez in El Paso, Texas. Andres leaves behind his beloved wife Irene T. Lopez, sons Andres I. Lopez, II, Ricardo C. Lopez, daughters Elvia I. McKenzie, Senaida Lopez, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, brothers Alfredo, Gilbert, Ernie, Mike, and sisters Mary Lopez, Irene Reyes, Carmen Pedregon to cherish his memory. Andres proudly served in the United States Army. He worked at the refinery for many years as a foreman. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend we will miss you greatly. A visitation will be from 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas with a rosary/vigil at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-Americas.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
09:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
NOV
24
Rosary
10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
(915) 858-4408
