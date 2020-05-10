|
Andres Rosales, 63, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of thirty seven years Linda A. Rosales, sister Agatha Irene Santana, children Melinda A. Rodriguez, Andres Rosales Jr.,Caroline A.Rosales, Vanessa M.Rosales, grandchildren Sarah Rodriguez, Arturo Rodriguez III, Isaac Rodriguez, Genesis a Dang, Marissa E. Rosales, Jasmine Rosales, and Ryan J. Rodriguez. Great grandchildren Lucian C. Valdez, and Lon A. Valadez. Born September 8, 1956 he was born in Smeltertown El Paso TX, often traveling to California in his youth. He was a very kind and generous man. He enjoyed making others laugh and dancing to his favorite melodies. Loved spending time with family & friends, watching classic shows, listening to music and going to car shows. He made friends and conversation with anyone he could. He gave generously to others even when he had little.
He was a bright spirit among many, our shining star. He will forever be loved and missed.
Published in El Paso Times from May 10 to May 11, 2020