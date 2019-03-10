Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 587-0202
Andres Urbina
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Andres Urbina


Andres Urbina

El Paso - Andy, Little Andy or Andy Boy as he was known by Dad's friends, passed away on March 5th, 2019. He is survived by parents Andres & Martha Urbina. Brother Gabriel (Gigi) Urbina, Sister Cynthia Urbina, nephews Andrew Gabriel and Fabian Rene Hernandez. He was preceded in death by his beloved sister Renee.

Andy attended Coronado High School, class of 1986. Visitation will be Sunday, March 10th at 4:00 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home West with a rosary at 6:00 pm. Mass will be held Monday, March 11 at 1:00 pm at St. Jude Catholic Church, burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Special thanks to Red Team at Hospice of El Paso.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 10, 2019
