Andrew and Lupe SparkeEl Paso - After 60 years of marriage, Andrew (Andy) and Lupe (Pita) Sparke of El Paso, Texas, left this life the only way they ever wanted to live it - together. Lupe peacefully passed from this Earth on July 9, 2020, and Andy followed his beloved bride in death the following day, July 10, 2020. Lupe, a lifelong El Pasoan, was devoted to her husband, their daughter Sylvia, and her Catholic faith. Andy's career as a journalist included reporting and editing duties at the Cincinnati Enquirer, El Paso Times, El Paso Herald-Post, Southwest Catholic Register, and the Rio Grande Catholic, and he also served as the El Paso correspondent for the Wall Street Journal. He recently authored and self-published to non-fiction books. But despite his many professional responsibilities and accomplishments, he, too, always put his family and faith first.