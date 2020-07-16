1/1
Andrew And Lupe Sparke
Andrew and Lupe Sparke

El Paso - After 60 years of marriage, Andrew (Andy) and Lupe (Pita) Sparke of El Paso, Texas, left this life the only way they ever wanted to live it - together. Lupe peacefully passed from this Earth on July 9, 2020, and Andy followed his beloved bride in death the following day, July 10, 2020. Lupe, a lifelong El Pasoan, was devoted to her husband, their daughter Sylvia, and her Catholic faith. Andy's career as a journalist included reporting and editing duties at the Cincinnati Enquirer, El Paso Times, El Paso Herald-Post, Southwest Catholic Register, and the Rio Grande Catholic, and he also served as the El Paso correspondent for the Wall Street Journal. He recently authored and self-published to non-fiction books. But despite his many professional responsibilities and accomplishments, he, too, always put his family and faith first. Private graveside services are pending. Services are entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
