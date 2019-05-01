|
|
Andrew Krafsur
El Paso - Andrew Bennett Krafsur
Andrew Bennett Krafsur passed away on April 25, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Andy was born on September 12, 1961 in Detroit, Michigan. He graduated from Southfield Lathrup High School in Michigan where he was named "Athlete of the Year" and ran on the cross country team. He graduated from Albion College in Michigan where he continued his life-long love and passion of running. Andy was a beloved camp counselor at Camp Tamarack where he shared his infectious positive attitude. Upon completing his graduation studies, Andy attended Wake Forest University School of Law, earning J.D. degree in 1986.
Andy moved to El Paso after graduating joined the law firm of Mayfield and Perrenot where he focused on commercial litigation and bankruptcy law. He was appointed the Chapter 7 Trustee for the Western District of Texas. Andy prided himself in assisting others in the most challenging legal settings and found those experiences to be the most rewarding. His ability, creativity and generosity made him a respected member of the El Paso legal community.
Andy married Holly Fields Krafsur of El Paso in 1993, and were husband and wife for nearly 26 years. He was a loving father to Alyssa, Alana and Neil Krafsur.
Andy was an entrepreneur at heart. In 1994, he was a founding partner at the law firm of Krafsur, Gordon, Mott, Sanders and Miranda, P.C. In 2002, Andy became the founder and CEO of Spira Footwear where he worked for over 14 years. Andy enthusiastically promoted the shoe brand locally, nationally and internationally.
Andy suffered from bipolar disorder, a mental health condition, and ultimately lost his courageous battle with the disease. His family and friends hope that his passing will serve to increase awareness and treatment options of this mental disease.
Andy is survived by his wife Holly, children Alyssa, Alana and Neil Krafsur, mother Sandra Saks Krafsur, father Gerald Krafsur, and brothers David (Greta), Joel (Paige) and Rich (Dede) Krafsur and extended family. We will miss our good friend, father, husband, brother and son.
Graveside services will be held on at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3 at B'nai Zion Cemetery at 3700 East Yandell in El Paso, followed by a "Celebration of Life" gathering at 12 p.m. at Ardovino's Desert Crossing at 1 Ardovinos Drive in Sunland Park NM.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Krafsur Fund for Mental Health at the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, 221 N. Kansas Street, Suite 1900, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Published in El Paso Times on May 1, 2019