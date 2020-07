Andrew M. VerbitskeyEl Paso - Please join us to say farewell to Andrew M Verbitskey. A devoted, loving father, husband, son and brother. Andrew is survived by his wife Carina Canaan, his sons Ezra, Judah, Elijah, and daughter Nehemiah. He is also survived by his mother Mary Lujan and brothers Luis L lujan and David W. Lujan. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at San Jose Funeral Home-East from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Prayer Serviceat 7:00 p.m.