Andrew Machristie Jr.
1953 - 2020
Andrew Machristie, Jr.

El Paso, Texas - Andrew Machristie Jr. passed away on July 22, 2020 in the presence of his family. He was born on August 6, 1953 in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. He spent his childhood traveling around the country with his family who was in the armed forces, before settling in El Paso. He retired from the El Paso Fire Department after 21 dutiful years and then spent an additional 12 years with the Ysleta Independent School District. Andrew is survived by Deborah, his wife of 48 years, his daughter Jessica, and his son Jason and daughter in-law Mary. Andrew was a loving and hardworking father and husband and he will be forever missed.

In lieu of a visitation at this time, the family has created a virtual memorial page in his honor that will go live on August 6th in celebration of his birthday. http://www.inlovingmemoryofandrewmachristiejr.com






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
9155663955
