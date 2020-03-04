|
Andrew Patrick Contreras
Andrew Patrick Contreras, age 42, passed away suddenly on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco, CA. He was born October 23, 1977 to Patricio Contreras and Angelina (Sanchez) Contreras. He was a graduate of Cathedral High School and went on to earn a Finance degree from Santa Clara University. Andrew fell in love with the Bay Area and decided to make San Francisco his home. He was an extremely intelligent person. He loved to paint, write music, travel, and hang out with friends and family. He had a great sense of humor and lived life on his terms. He is survived by his parents, Patricio and Angelina Contreras, his sister, Tish Contreras-Enloe, his daughter, Sofia Contreras, and many friends and family members. All whose life Andrew touched are invited to Perches Funeral Home at 6111 S. Desert Blvd., El Paso, TX 79932 on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Viewing will be from 5-9 PM and Rosary will begin at 7 PM. Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Monday March 9, 2020 at St. Patrick Cathedral at 1118 N. Mesa El Paso, TX 79902.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020