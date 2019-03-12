Services
Perches Funeral Home - El Paso
7580 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 772-0755
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Ft. Bliss Cemetery
Andrew T. Ruiz


Andrew T. Ruiz

El Paso -

12/7/1924 - 02/14/2019 Andrew was born to Jose and Anita Ruiz in Globe, Az. He was preceded in death by his wife Masako K. Ruiz, and sons, Donald Ruiz and Rodney Fletcher Ruiz. He is survived by his sons Andrew Anthony Ruiz (Serafina), from Germany and Gilbert Lewis Ruiz (Virginia) from El Paso, TX and step-daughter Hiroko Matsumoto from Japan. Andrew was retired from the US Army after 21 years of service. He served in WWII and lived in various countries during his years of service.

Andrew enjoyed life to the fullest and among his hobbies were ham radio operator, photography, gardening, hiking, traveling and playing his guitar while his wife Masako danced Flamenco. He also enjoyed having cookouts with his Family and Friends. Andrew loved all the pets he had throughout his life, keeping a diary on each one of them. He will be greatly missed by his Family and Friends. Services will be held at Ft. Bliss Cemetery on March 15, 2019 at 10:00am.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
