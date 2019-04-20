Andy Guerra



El Paso - Our beloved brother, uncle and friend to many Andy Guerra, 65 passed away in the presence of his family and loved ones on April 18th, 2019. He was born to Andres and Gregoria Guerra on November 8th,1953 in Cuidad Juarez, Mexico, attended Highland High School and worked at Casa Nissan earlier in his life. His many pastimes included meeting his friends at Jack in the Box or Mc Donald's daily and spending time with his family. He was known for his big birthdays at Jack in the Box, loved Mickey Mouse, was a WWE enthusiast and a self-proclaimed #1 fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He is preceded in death by his parents Andres Guerra and Gregoria Armendariz Guerra. Survived by his brothers Jesus, Jaime, Ricardo, sisters Lorie, Alma, Sylvia, Hortencia, Nellie, Angela and Sonia. Along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who adored him. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 North Carolina Drive. Final visitation will be held at Hillcrest Funeral Home at 8:30 am with interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 401 N. Zaragoza Rd. El Paso TX.