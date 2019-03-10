Resources
Andy Mier Urbina

Andy Mier Urbina In Memoriam
Andy Mier Urbina

05/20/68 - 03/05/19

You were my gift from God above,

To raise, to nurture and to love.

I knew that I was richly blessed,

for God had given me the very best.

While losing you has caused me pain,

my deepest loss is Heaven's gain.

And though my heart has yet to mend,

the joy you brought me didn't end.

I see you in the hearts you touched,

and in all things you loved so much.

When God took you my precious son,

he knew your work on Earth was done.

If I cry, my tears are tears of joy for the

50 years I had with you.

My tears of sadness are because you beat me to Heaven.

Love you,

Mom
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 10, 2019
