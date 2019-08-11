|
Angel Amparan
- - Angel Amparan passed away on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at the age of 89.
He is survived by his wife, Isabel Amparan, his sons, Gabriel Amparan, Amado Amparan and Raymond Amparan, his brother, Alfredo Amparan and his sister, Manuela Snodgrass, his grandchildren, Daniel Amparan, Lissette Amparan, Anthony Amparan, Raymond Amparan, and a step granddaughter, Amy Licerio. As well as five great grandchildren. One daughter, Isabel Dolores Amparan, predeceased him.
Angel was a foreman for several construction companies and also worked in a self-employed capacity before his retirement. He was a devoted Catholic and was an active member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
A church service will be held at Saint Ignatius Catholic Church at 10 am on August 19, 2019 with a graveside inurnment service to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. The Funeraria del Angel Restlawn funeral home is coordinating the arrangements
The family asks that you submit donations in lieu of flowers to the .
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 11, 2019