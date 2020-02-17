|
Angel Bustamante Jr.
El Paso - Angel Bustamante Jr. lost his long hard battle against cancer as he was surrounded by his family on February 13, 2020. Preceeded in death by his parents Angel and Concha Bustamante. Survived by his wife Dolores of 33 years, his daughters Cierra and Angelica, his brother Jesse (Beatriz) and nephew Jesse Jr. (Alexis). Angel served his community for 27 years as an El Paso Firefighter and continued to inspire other young Firemen as a Fire Technology Instructor at EPCC. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a Vigil at 7:00 PM. Funeral mass will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church with the burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso TX 915-598-3332.
"La vida pronto se acaba, lo que paso en este mundo nomas el requerdo queda"
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020