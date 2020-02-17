Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Vigil
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Angel Bustamante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angel Bustamante Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angel Bustamante Jr. Obituary
Angel Bustamante Jr.

El Paso - Angel Bustamante Jr. lost his long hard battle against cancer as he was surrounded by his family on February 13, 2020. Preceeded in death by his parents Angel and Concha Bustamante. Survived by his wife Dolores of 33 years, his daughters Cierra and Angelica, his brother Jesse (Beatriz) and nephew Jesse Jr. (Alexis). Angel served his community for 27 years as an El Paso Firefighter and continued to inspire other young Firemen as a Fire Technology Instructor at EPCC. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a Vigil at 7:00 PM. Funeral mass will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church with the burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso TX 915-598-3332.

"La vida pronto se acaba, lo que paso en este mundo nomas el requerdo queda"
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now