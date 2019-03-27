Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
2709 Alabama St.
Angel "Indio" Morales

El Paso - Angel "Indio" Morales, 86, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Guadalupe Gloria and children: Richard Morales, Frank L. Morales, Larry A. Morales (Lupe), Jose A. Sanchez (Michelle), Rodolfo Duran (Alicia), and Gladys M. Lopez (Ramon); 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Angel will be sorely missed and will always be remembered. He worked 44 years at Midcap Bearing Service before retiring. Pallbearers will be Richard Morales, Frank L. Morales, Larry A. Morales, Jose Sanchez, Rodolfo Duran, and Ramon Lopez. Honorable pallbearers are Max A. Morales and Moises A. Morales. Visitation will be on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Rosary 7:00 PM at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. Mass will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on 2709 Alabama St. Internment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 27, 2019
