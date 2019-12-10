Services
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 849-8185
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Perches Funeral Home East
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
More Obituaries for Angel Olivares
Angel Ricardo Olivares Ltc Retired

Angel Ricardo Olivares Ltc Retired Obituary
Angel Ricardo Olivares, (LTC Retired)

El Paso - Angel Ricardo Olivares, (LTC Retired), passed away on December 8, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Irma and two treasures, Christopher and Nicholas. Visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at Perches Funeral Home East with the Rosary at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be Monday, December 16, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Interment at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
