Angel Ricardo Olivares, (LTC Retired)
El Paso - Angel Ricardo Olivares, (LTC Retired), passed away on December 8, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Irma and two treasures, Christopher and Nicholas. Visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at Perches Funeral Home East with the Rosary at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be Monday, December 16, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Interment at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019