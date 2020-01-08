|
Angel Veliz
El Paso - Angel S. Veliz, 79 passed away on January 5, 2020. Angel was born in Smeltertown, Texas. He attended E.B. Jones School, El Paso Tech., and graduated in 1959 from El Paso High School. Angel retired from J.C. Penny with over twenty years of dedicated service. He had a great passion for music, was an avid musician who played a variety of instruments ever since the age of 14 with a particular love for the saxophone and flute. Angel played with the Silver Tones, El Paso Chessmen, Danny Padilla & the Sun City Band, Little Mike & The Blue Kings and helped other bands. He loved to play golf and was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. His parents, Alejandro R. Veliz and Maria Sanchez Veliz, wife, Estela E. Veliz and their daughter, Siboney Sanchez, precede him in death. Angel is survived by his daughters; Mary Ann Veliz and Sandra Macias, and sister; Irma Ortiz. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with Vigil Service at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020