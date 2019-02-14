Angela Elizabeth Ladogana, 68, went to be with our Lord Saturday, January 26, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Barletta, Italy. As a child, she witnessed St. Padre Pio celebrate mass, a foundation for her strong faith. At age seven, she immigrated to New York with her family. She received degrees from Hunter College, Yeshiva University, a Ph.D. from UT Austin, and a Post Doctoral from Alliant University. She was a Licensed Psychologist in Texas. Prior to establishing her private practice in El Paso, she was a YISD School Psychologist. Angela was a tireless volunteer for numerous organizations she held close to her heart, including St. Rafael Ministries, Catholic Daughters, ACTS, and Jennifer Ann's Group. She was a devout Catholic and thankful for the many opportunities the Lord gave her to serve Him. She loved easily, was a loyal friend, loved to dance and tend her plants. Her greatest joy was her son, whom she referred to as her miracle. Angie is survived by her son Andrew Morales, his wife Amy Wang, her sister Loredana Kelly of Harlem, NY and the sister of her heart, Dr. Elizabeth Levato Richeson of El Paso. The Sisters of Franciscan Missionaries of Mary and The Sisters of Charity were profoundly important to her. She will be united once again with her parents Francesco and Vincenza Ladogana and sister, Rosanna Diaz. Services will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church on February 16, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. Inurnment will be private. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina.

A special thanks to Drs. Genevieve Belgrave, Inez Sanchez, Sisters Marie and Betty, Kindred Hospice and her many friends who gave her so much love and comfort.

"If angels really come to earth to help us grow and know our worth, to pick us up when we are down, to make us laugh and be a clown, to calm us and to dry our tears, to help us conquer all our fears, and if they help us to stand tall, then you're the greatest angel of them all." We will miss our angel. Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 14, 2019