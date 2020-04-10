|
Angela Galvan
Querida 'Bita',
You've always been the pillar of our family; an example of resiliency, strength, faith, determination and love. We are forever grateful for all you've taught us. After a 2.5 year battle with stage four colon cancer, our abuelita, 'Bita', Angela Galvan, passed away on April 5, 2020 at the age of 92.
Born in Los Angeles, CA on September 13, 1927 and raised near Fresnillo, Zacatecas, Bita came to the U.S. with her children Manuel and Rosario Amaro. A single mother in a new country, Bita worked hard to provide for her children. Her work ethic, unwavering faith, and love for her family, have been carried on from generation to generation.
Bita was preceded in death by her daughter Rosario 'Chayo'. She is survived by her siblings Juanita, Pablo, Jesus, Tomasita, and Maria; son, Manuel and daughter-in-law, Estela; her 7 grandchildren, Monica, Angel, Patricia, Linda, Diana, Armando, and Lorena; and 8 great-grandchildren. Many extended family members also mourn the loss of a tia, cousin, neighbor, and friend. May we continue to carry her legacy and memory in our hearts.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020