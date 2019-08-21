|
|
Angela Ramirez
El Paso - Our beloved Aunt & Sister Angela Ramirez, 75 passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her brother Martin, sisters Guillermina and Dolores, brother in law Lorenzo Del Real, and many nephews and nieces. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home Central from 4 PM to 9 PM with the praying of the rosary at 7 PM. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home, 601 S. Virginia St. 915-532-1856.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 21, 2019