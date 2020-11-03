Angela "Angie" SosaAngela Corral Sosa1931-2020Angela Sosa "Angie" was born February 12, 1931 and was a lifelong resident of El Paso, TX passed away on Wednesday October 28th. She was a proud loving wife, mother, grandmother, great Grandmother, Sister, and Tia. She dedicated her life to her family and her home in the Lower Valley. Angela loved to swing dance with her husband Chalio. In her later years she enjoyed sitting in her yard and spending time with family. She is preceded by her husband Rosalio Sosa. She was the Mother of Maria Martinez, Joe Sosa, Isabel Pikulin, Marshall Sosa, Rosalio Sosa Jr. and Ana Sosa. It brought her much joy to spend her last year's in the care and company of her granddaughter Suzette Sosa. Angie was deeply loved. Angie's strong, kind heart and soul will be missed and forever remembered.Thank you to Mi Pueblo Adult Daycare all and the providers, nurses and Doctors that cared for her.Visitation will be Friday, November 6th from 4-8 pm with a rosary at 7 pm at San Jose Funeral Home-East.