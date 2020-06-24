Angelica Olivas
El Paso - Angelica Olivas, 69, went home with the Lord on Monday, June 22, with her husband and children by her side. Mother Angie, as she was known was an incredible soul, wife, and mother to not only her three children and five grandchildren, but to many. She dedicated her life to serving others as a registered nurse in the emergency room at UMC El Paso (formerly Thomason) for 43 years. She was beautiful, strong, smart, witty, creative, crafty, and oh so giving. She was the ultimate gift giver, mentor, and confidant. Words do not do her justice. She is the kind of person that you meet once in a lifetime - a genuine treasure. Angie is survived by her husband of 48 years, Manuel Olivas, children Manny Olivas Jr., Melanie Olivas Longhurst, Matthew Nathaniel Olivas, grandchildren Malachi Olivas, Mia Muro, Jaylen Longhurst, and Luna Longhurst, as well as her mother Isabel Venegas, sisters Grace Diaz and Dora Hernandez. We know she is now reunited with her grandson Matthew "Gordo" Olivas, her father Alfredo Venegas, a sister, a brother, and many other loved ones who are living in eternal glory. We will love and miss you all the days of our lives. Until we meet again.
SERVICE INFORMATION. Via livestream Funeral Services will be as follows, rosary at 12:00 p.m. and a Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. on June 26, 2020, through Sunset Funeral Home Facebook Page, the direct link for their Facebook is: facebook.com/sunsetfuneralhome/. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cure PSP, Animal Shelters, or Ronald McDonald House Charities. We know there are many people who loved our mother and would like to share memories of her, but have found it difficult because of the pandemic. If you would like to share memories of Angie with her family please email: MotherAngieMemories@gmail.com
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.