Angelica Vega
El Paso - Angelica Vega, 48, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. Angelica was born on March 29, 1971 in El Paso, Texas to Enrique and Elsa (Carrillo) Vega. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1989; went on to get her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Economics from Brown University in 1993; and a Master of Arts in Human Resource Development from Webster University, School of Business and Technology, in 1999.
Angie was a dedicated public servant for 25 years. She faithfully and unselfishly served the El Paso, Texas community working at Child Protective Services and the West Texas Community Supervision and Corrections Office. On December 4, 2000, Angie began her career as a United States Probation Officer for the Western District of Texas, El Paso Division. Angie quickly advanced to Senior United States Probation Officer and soon thereafter promoted to Supervising United States Probation Officer. She was involved in many district and national initiatives, such as Sendero and Evidence Based Practices, and always brought a wealth of knowledge and ideas. In 2018, Angie was awarded the Gloria Cobos Peer Recognition Award in appreciation for her outstanding dedication and service above and beyond the call of duty. Angie's intelligence, high standards and constant devotion sustained the high level of excellence and professionalism in the El Paso Division. And her love, friendship, and laughter brought hope, humility and faith to all she surrounded. She has left a large void in our lives and will be sadly missed by all who worked with her. For the United States Probation Office, "The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind."
Angie enjoyed going to estate sales and shopping for antiques. She was always up for new experiences and new adventures. This included riding the Crazy Mouse (at Western Playland) four times in a row then looking at her niece and saying to her, "Let's go to El Bandido, then we'll go eat at Chico's". Red chile enchiladas was her favorite dish…with real guajillo chiles; not the powered chile. Growing up she enjoyed visiting her grandmother in Julimes, Chih., Mexico. She loved spending time with family and friends and was always ready to lend a helping hand. Angie had a great, joyous laugh.
She is survived by her parents Enrique and Elsa Vega, her brother Enrique, sister-in-law Patricia, niece/god-child Cynthia, her adopted son Christopher; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation is Sunday, July 28, 2019 starting at 2pm; a rosary will be prayed for Angelica at 7pm at Crestview Funeral Home, 1462 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, Texas. Mass will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1pm, at Saint Mark (San Marcos) Catholic Church, 11700 Pebble Hills Blvd., El Paso, Texas with Monsignor Arturo Bañuelas; followed by interment at Evergreen East Cemetery, 12400 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas.
Su madre quien la quiere muchisimo le dice, "Jeli nos dejas con mucha tristeza, que Dios la tenga en un mejor lugar para que no sufra y que este bien donde Dios la tenga. Y todos los dias le mandaremos bendiciones."
