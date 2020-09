Angelina OrtegaEl Paso - Angelina Ortega, 77, passed away on September 8, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Andres Granillo and Ramona Parra and various brothers and sisters. Angelina is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Luis Ortega Jr.; sons Alfredo Granillo Sr., Angel Granillo, Tomas Carrasco; daughters Edna De La Torre, Sylvia Granillo, Yvonne Granillo, Lydia Melendez, Norma Granillo; sister Alicia Ruiz; 20 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home- Americas. A graveside service will be taking place at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Mount Carme Cemetery. Services Entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home- Americas.