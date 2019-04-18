|
|
|
In Loving Memory of
Angelina P. Gonzalez
March 13, 1935- April 17, 2018
A year ago, God called you home. Although we miss you very much, we are grateful to the Lord for blessing us with such a beautiful angel. We know you are in heaven with Jesus and the Blessed Virgin Mary, and we know you continue to do good works for us and all those you love. Thank you for your prayers, guidance, and intercession. You will forever be in our hearts, our hopes, and our prayers. May you rest in eternal peace.
With All Our Love - Dad, Gene, Jerry & Diana
(1st Anniversary Mass - April 17, 2019 @ 7am)
St. Pius X Church, 1050 N. Clark, El Paso, TX
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019
Read More