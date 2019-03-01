Services
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
El Paso - Angie Simmons left this life February 15, 2019. She is survived by her children Felicia (Isaac) and David (Erica), her grandchildren William, Maya, and Morgan; and her siblings Marie Flowers, Joaquin Rivera, Agustin Rivera, Peter Rivera, and Manny Rivera. She is preceded in death by her husband, David, parents Felix and Juana Rivera, and brother Xavier.

She was a wonderful and nurturing mother during her childrens' formative years, a doting wife to her husband, and loyal friend to all.

Memorial: Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home

Interment at 1:30 PM at Evergreen Cemetery East
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 1, 2019
