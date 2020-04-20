|
Anita A. Guerrero
El Paso - Anita A. Guerrero 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her daughters on April 15, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Ramon C. Guerrero. Survivors include her daughters Sally Baca (Humberto) Bonnie Guerrero, Susie Quintela (Al) and Veronica Valverde(Ed) and her grandchildren Adrian, Nicholas and Roby Quintela, Rebekah Guerrero and Jason Borunda.
Due to current health crisis services will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Central.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020