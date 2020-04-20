Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Guerrero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita A. Guerrero

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita A. Guerrero Obituary
Anita A. Guerrero

El Paso - Anita A. Guerrero 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her daughters on April 15, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Ramon C. Guerrero. Survivors include her daughters Sally Baca (Humberto) Bonnie Guerrero, Susie Quintela (Al) and Veronica Valverde(Ed) and her grandchildren Adrian, Nicholas and Roby Quintela, Rebekah Guerrero and Jason Borunda.

Due to current health crisis services will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Central.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -