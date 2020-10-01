1/1
Anita E. Miramontes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anita E. Miramontes

El Paso - Our beloved Anita E. Miramontes, 95, was called to her heavenly home on September 30, 2020 where she was warmly embraced by her husband of 52 years, Luis Jesus Miramontes, children, Anita O. Haralson, Irma Guzman and Randy C. Turner; and parents, Sabino and Isabella Escamilla; and siblings, Vito, Lupe, and Lola Escamilla.

Anita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister who will be forever loved and will be dearly missed.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ulysses Luis Miramontes, Ivonne Cone, Antonietta Cullen, 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Visitation: Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10:00am to 2:00pm with Catholic Funeral Service at 12:30pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Graveside Service to follow at 2:30pm at Mount Carmel Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved