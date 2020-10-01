Anita E. MiramontesEl Paso - Our beloved Anita E. Miramontes, 95, was called to her heavenly home on September 30, 2020 where she was warmly embraced by her husband of 52 years, Luis Jesus Miramontes, children, Anita O. Haralson, Irma Guzman and Randy C. Turner; and parents, Sabino and Isabella Escamilla; and siblings, Vito, Lupe, and Lola Escamilla.Anita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister who will be forever loved and will be dearly missed.Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ulysses Luis Miramontes, Ivonne Cone, Antonietta Cullen, 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.Visitation: Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10:00am to 2:00pm with Catholic Funeral Service at 12:30pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Graveside Service to follow at 2:30pm at Mount Carmel Cemetery.