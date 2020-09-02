Anita Kay (Textor) Hufford
Anita Kay (Textor) Hufford, age 86 of El Paso and Arlington, was peacefully called home to her Heavenly Father on August 15, 2020. She was born on October 12, 1933 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the daughter of Leon Lynch Lowe and Mary Lou Stokes Lowe. Anita married R.J. Textor Jr. and was later married to LeRoy Hufford.
Anita retired from AT&T after almost 40 years of dedicated service and also was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. In her spare time, she loved gardening, volunteering and helping others. Anita was a member of the Ysleta Lions Club and also volunteered at Del Sol Hospital. She was an active member at Immanuel Baptist Church for many years and later Scotsdale Baptist Church. Her greatest pride was her family, which she cherished.
Anita is survived by her daughter Debbie Textor Heggem and husband Scott; the father of her children, R.J. Textor Jr.; grandchildren Wendy Murray and husband Jason, Tammy Shugart and husband Ashley, Brian Maker, Tara Sifuentes, Angela Steen and husband Ricky; eight great grandchildren; sisters Barbara Celum and Leona Bannister; and many loving nieces and nephews. Anita was preceded in death by her parents, her husband LeRoy, daughter Linda Kay Textor Maker, son Roy Wayne Textor, and sisters Frances Seiver and Virginia Tinnin.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the local Alzheimer's Association
, Ysleta Lions Club or Scotsdale Baptist Church.