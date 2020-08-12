1/1
Anita Piña
El Paso - Anita Piña (Grandma) passed away after her battle with cancer. Grandma died at home on August 7, 2020 at 11:30am. Grandma was born on April 10, 1926 and she passed away at the age of 94 years old. Grandma was a lifelong resident of El Paso, after moving to El Paso from Pecos, Texas. Grandma devoted her entire life to the care of senior citizens. She worked for many El Paso families in the care of their beloved parents. She was considered a family member due to the love, affection and care she so completely gave to these families. Grandma was predeceased by her husband, Rudy, and her son, Edward. Grandma leaves behind her four sons, Rudy(Julie), Carlos(Maria Elena), Robert(Romelia) and Phillip. She also leaves behind several grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family extends a special thank you to Hospice El Paso and to Mary Lou(Beve) Piña whose help and concern during this time were a God send. We will miss our dear mother, grandmother and devoted caregiver but she will never be forgotten. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332.






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
