Ann Roth Gronich
El Paso - January 13, 1939-May 14, 2019
Ann Roth Gronich was born in El Paso, Texas on January 13, 1939. She graduated from El Paso High School in 1956, and from the University of Colorado in 1960 with a Bachelor's Degree in Medical Technology.
In 1961, she married Bruce Jack Gronich, a graduate of the United States Military Academy, and set off on a life of love and adventure. At the height of the Cold War, their first assignment was Augsburg, West Germany, where Ann became fluent in German and explored many of the countries of Europe.
Assignments throughout the United States followed. She enthusiastically explored the local history, art, food, and culture at each new posting. Wherever she lived, Ann was active in the Jewish community, in her children's schools, and as a volunteer with the Red Cross.
With her husband's retirement from the United States Army, Ann returned to El Paso in 1982. She embarked on her career as a medical technologist, and was often the first to volunteer to learn the new technologies and procedures. After a year of intense study, Ann became one of only a very few certified specialists in chemistry in El Paso. Ann also was an active member, volunteer, and student at Congregation B'nai Zion.
Her return to El Paso also marked a return to international adventure. Ann and Bruce traveled throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia and the Pacific. She shot river rapids, explored world capitals and historic sites, hiked through rain forests, went on safari, rode the Orient Express, and saw the Northern lights. In 2000, Ann achieved her lifetime goal to set foot on all seven continents with a trip to Antarctica.
Ann is survived by her husband, Bruce, her daughters, Deborah Tate of Austin and Martha Johns of Albuquerque, sons-in-law, Kirk Tate and Doug Johns, and grandsons, Andrew Johns, Travis Johns, and Connor Tate.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 29, 2019