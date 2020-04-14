|
|
Anna Gill
Anna Gill passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at age 88 in Corvallis, Oregon. Anna was born on April 24, 1931, in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was raised in Marfa, Texas where she attended elementary school. She graduated from Carlsbad High School in New Mexico. Anna returned to Marfa to work for her aunt as an operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. In 1950 she moved to El Paso as an operator for Mountain Bell Telephone Co. Anna met her loving husband, Burgo D. Gill Jr., country dancing at a local honky-tonk and married him in March 1952. They were quite skilled at dancing and won a plaque for the best jitterbug.
Anna spent her life committed to helping others through her work with the Builders Association. In 1980, Anna started her own business, Annaco Building Inc. Anna served as President of the El Paso Builders Women's Council for three terms. In 1991, she was the first female president of the El Paso Association of Builders and oversaw the funding and building of the Fire Safety House that was used to teach elementary students to fire safety. She was named Builder of the Year in 1992 and was inducted in the El Paso Women's Hall of Fame in 1994. She worked with Christmas in April, a nation-wide nonprofit that helps low income, disabled and elderly homeowners with home repairs for 12 years and served as the local president in 2003.
In addition to her association work, Anna was an advisory member of the Ysleta Career Center and spent eight years on the Zoning Board of Adjustments.
Anna was a role model to many and a leader in her community. She loved traveling the world with her husband and enjoyed spending time with her friends playing bunco, bowling and just catching up over a meal. She was known for her sense of humor, taking risks and her love of chocolate, Mexican food and sports.
Anna is survived by her two children, daughter, Catherine Gill Horgan and son, Burgo D. Gill III, six grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. She was buried next to her husband in El Paso at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Her gravesite service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020