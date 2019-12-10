Services
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Fort Hancock Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Lee Franklin


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Lee Franklin Obituary
Anna Lee Franklin

Anna Lee Franklin was born on January 5, 1930. Nanny, passed away one month shy of her 90th birthday. Her family and friends find peace in knowing that she is in the presence of God rejoicing. She was lifelong resident of Fort Hancock. She was a devout Christian woman of faith and was a member of Living Water Fellowship formerly Fort Hancock Baptist Church. She married Martin Eulan Franklin on October 2nd 1946 and together they had two children, daughter Louanne Henderson and son Donnie Franklin. Ann, also served the Fort Hancock community as postmaster for more than 20 years. She was also a member of the Fort Hancock coffee crew, who everyday at 4 o'clock would gather at Angie's Cafe and with them she made memories and shared laughs.

Nanny was preceded in death by her husband Eulan Franklin and daughter Louanne Henderson. Sisters Barbara Wheat and Mary Miller. She is survived by her brother John Adams and wife Robin. Son, Donnie Franklin and wife Tina. Son in law Gene Henderson. Grandchildren Shawn Henderson, wife Sandra, Brent Henderson and wife Gabby and Ethan Franklin. Great grandchildren Jessica, Brandon, Jacqueline, Logan and Peyton. Also, extended family and hometown folk who will miss her tremendously.

A graveside service will be held at the Fort Hancock Cemetery on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10AM. Pastor Gary Wilcox will preside.

Blessed are the pure in heart, For they Shall see God.

Matthew 5:8
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -