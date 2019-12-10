|
|
Anna Lee Franklin
Anna Lee Franklin was born on January 5, 1930. Nanny, passed away one month shy of her 90th birthday. Her family and friends find peace in knowing that she is in the presence of God rejoicing. She was lifelong resident of Fort Hancock. She was a devout Christian woman of faith and was a member of Living Water Fellowship formerly Fort Hancock Baptist Church. She married Martin Eulan Franklin on October 2nd 1946 and together they had two children, daughter Louanne Henderson and son Donnie Franklin. Ann, also served the Fort Hancock community as postmaster for more than 20 years. She was also a member of the Fort Hancock coffee crew, who everyday at 4 o'clock would gather at Angie's Cafe and with them she made memories and shared laughs.
Nanny was preceded in death by her husband Eulan Franklin and daughter Louanne Henderson. Sisters Barbara Wheat and Mary Miller. She is survived by her brother John Adams and wife Robin. Son, Donnie Franklin and wife Tina. Son in law Gene Henderson. Grandchildren Shawn Henderson, wife Sandra, Brent Henderson and wife Gabby and Ethan Franklin. Great grandchildren Jessica, Brandon, Jacqueline, Logan and Peyton. Also, extended family and hometown folk who will miss her tremendously.
A graveside service will be held at the Fort Hancock Cemetery on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10AM. Pastor Gary Wilcox will preside.
Blessed are the pure in heart, For they Shall see God.
Matthew 5:8
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019