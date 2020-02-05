Services
Annabelle Bean Johnson

82 - Annabelle Bean Johnson, age 82, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Tuesday February 4, 2020. Annabelle was born July 22, 1937 in McKinney, Texas. She was a lover of art, politics, family and life in general.

Annabelle is survived by her husband, Travis Johnson; daughter, Heather Johnson; grandson, Jordan Bedikian and son-in-law, Stephen Bedikian.

A celebration of life service for Annabelle will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church, 1340 Murchison Dr., El Paso, TX 79902. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the El Paso Museum of Art, 1 Arts Festival Plaza, El Paso, TX 79901. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West. www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
