Anne L. Hernandez
1958 - 2020
El Paso - Anne Louise Miller Hernandez, 61, of El Paso, Texas, passed away on August 21, 2020. Anne was born in Wilmington, Delaware, on October 22, 1958. She graduated from Bloomington High School North in Bloomington, Indiana, and earned a bachelor's degree from Highlands University in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Anne married Armando Raul Hernandez on July 11, 1982. They were married for 38 years. Anne worked as a licensed social worker for Region 19 Early Childhood Intervention for more than 30 years. She enjoyed mosaics, jewelry making, art festivals, folk music, and spending time with her daughters and grandkids. She was a lifetime advocate for young children with special needs. Her mottos were "Faith over fear" and "We plan, God laughs." Her heart will always belong to northern New Mexico. Anne is survived by husband Armando; daughters Carolina Isela Lopez, Rosa Linda "Lindy" McLain, and Isabela Nicole Hernandez; step-daughter Lorena Hernandez; parents Rev. Paul R. Miller and Margaret E. Miller; siblings David Miller and Susan Miller Wiltz; son-in-laws Manny Lopez and Nick McLain; grandchildren Jude Emmanuel and Luna Anne Lopez and Benjamin David McLain. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center or St. Jude Cancer Research. Anne's family thanks you. MD Anderson Cancer Center = https://secure3.convio.net/mdacc/site/TR/DIY/General?px=1404193&pg=personal&fr_id=1323

St. Jude Cancer Research = https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6715821&pg=personal&fr_id=39300






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
